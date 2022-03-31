BETTY JO BRYANT died peacefully on March 26, 2022, at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her parents, father Cecil Powell, mother Evelyn Powell, and husband Robert Bryant.
She is survived by children: Sons Brett (Andrea) Bryant of Franklin Tn., and Pride (Tracey) Bryant of Seffner, Fl. and daughter Kim (Mike) Coslet of Centennial, Co. Grandchildren: Courtney (Marcelo) Duran, Heather (Scott) Thompson and Zachary (Sonya) Coslet, Great-grandchildren: Jaxon, Marah, Hadley, Shelby, and Decker all of greater Denver, Co. Brother: Charles (Minnie)Powell of Venice Fl. Aunts: Mary Rose Huddleston and JoAnn Bryant of Montgomery Wv.
She was born in Renick, WV., on Sept. 12th, 1931, but grew up in Montgomery, where she met her future husband Bob at Montgomery swimming pool where he was a lifeguard. She graduated from Montgomery high school in 1949 and they married on Sept. 14th, 1951. She became a homemaker and later a retail salesperson.
The family would like to thank Jack and Sue Bryant for their help and the fantastic staff at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing for their care.
The family will hold a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Montgomery United Methodist Church, 319 5th Ave. Montgomery, WV. where she was a member for 80 years.
O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com