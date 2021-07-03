BETTY JO COTTRELL, age 82, of Kanawha County, West Virginia, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mrs. Cottrell was born in Kanawha County, West Virginia on July 12, 1938, to James Jackson and Ethel Irene Kerns Creighton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Lee Cottrell, and son; Edward Lee Creighton.
Betty loved reading mystery novels, crocheting, her animals and enjoyed being at home.
Mrs. Cottrell is survived by; two daughters; Bobbie Jo Cottrell, Gayla Sovine, and spouse, Bobby all of Florida; one son, Samuel Cottrell of West Virginia; one step-daughter; Cathy Cottrell of North Carolina; one brother; Paul Creighton of West Virginia, two sisters; Linda Shinault and spouse Charles, Anna Creighton all of West Virginia, four grandchildren; James Lee Creighton and spouse Ana of North Carolina, Matthew Creighton of Pennsylvania, Samantha and Olivia Cottrell both of West Virginia, Cassie Bishop Thompson and Samantha Bishop Allen both of West Virginia, two great-grandchildren; Lainey and Triston Creighton of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Mountain Heights Church at 1201 Chestnut Street, South Charleston, WV 25309. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, NC is in charge of the arrangements.
