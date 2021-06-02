BETTY JO (FERRELL) ELKINS 78, of Belle was born on February 13, 1943 to Opal and Earl Ferrell of Cabin Creek. She entered her heavenly home on May 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Betty was a graduate of East Bank High School and attended college classes from West Virginia State. She began her career with the U.S. Treasury Department, Washington, D.C., worked for the town of Belle, and retired with 32 years of service as an Executive Secretary with Kanawha County Schools to numerous superintendents and board members.
She was a member of Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church in Belle and previously played the piano for Eskdale Baptist Church and Eskdale Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, James Elkins Sr. and her only son, James Larry Elkins Jr.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Kristen (Brandon) Brooks; grandson, Justin Elkins; great-grandson, Bently Brooks all of Mechanicsville, Virginia; sister, Nancy Bailey; nephew, Tim Bailey both of Goshen, Indiana; niece, Diana (David) Dunn of Given; nephews, David (Susie) Elkins of Belle, Gregg Elkins of Dunbar and Jeff (Laura) Elkins of Nitro, niece, Beth (Dale) Drake of Chantilly, Virginia; eight great nephews; eight great nieces; 15 great-great nephews; eighteen great-great nieces and three great-great-great nieces; friends, Pat Hunter, Johnna Lyons, Jimmy Mize, Mary Hastings, Jerry Lane, Carolyn Morris, Keith Johnson, Steve Fitzgerald; and a host of other family members, friends, co-workers and church family.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to family doctor, Dr. Jack Kinder, numerous medical doctors, medical staff providers along with friends, family, neighbors and all the others involved that helped Betty in her time of need.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Eric Milam officiating, her good friend and former pastor. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Mator's Kids Foundation, or the Thad Snodgrass Scholarship Fund.
