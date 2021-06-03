BETTY JO FIZER 84, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born in Cabin Creek to the late Hestle and Cora Juanita Dickerson Hodge. She was also preceded in death by husband, William A. Fizer; her daughter, Mitzi White and sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice Rose Ferguson (James) and Carol Jacqueline Rose (Ronald).
Betty was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, St. Albans and she was a Graduate of East Bank High School.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Kandi and Barry Bradford of St. Albans; grandchildren, Jenifer Taylor (William Arthur), Richie Taylor, Mike White and Michele White; 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Tim Campbell and Pastor Raymond Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Betty Jo's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
