Betty Jo Gill

BETTY JO CHILDRESS GILL, 81, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Monday, December 7, 2020 at Hospice House at CAMC-Memorial.
Betty was co-owner operator along with her husband of Allstate Roofing. Since a young age Betty was a believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Ruth Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Evelene Martin Hill; and husbands, Delbert Bo Childress and Clifton Gill.
Betty is survived by her sister, Sandra Easter; nieces Kimberly Moore and Kama Tribble; and an abundance of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Danny Huffman officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HopsiceCare 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston, WV 25312.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.