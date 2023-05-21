Thank you for Reading.

Betty Jo Herron
BETTY JO HERRON left the mountains, but they never left her heart. Soon, she'll return.

Herron, known to most as Nana, died May 10 in Brighton, Michigan at the age of 94. She was ready, but did not leave before sharing a few more laughs and spoonfuls of ice cream with loved ones.

