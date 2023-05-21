BETTY JO HERRON left the mountains, but they never left her heart. Soon, she'll return.
Herron, known to most as Nana, died May 10 in Brighton, Michigan at the age of 94. She was ready, but did not leave before sharing a few more laughs and spoonfuls of ice cream with loved ones.
A mother of three, grandmother to eight and great grandmother to 10, nothing brought Nana more joy than reveling in the successes of her family. But her own triumphs, combined with challenges that might have broken a weaker person, paint the truest picture of the woman her family already misses so deeply. Born Oct. 25, 1928, to Frank and Nell Grulla, Betty Jo was the oldest of three children.
Raised in Belle, West Virginia, Betty Jo relied on her quick wit and work ethic to excel. Valedictorian of the 1946 class at DuPont High School, report cards she saved show she earned only one B: writing. That is no surprise to anyone who tried to decipher the chicken scratch in the notes she loved to send. Betty Jo did not attend nursing school, she devoured it. Again graduating at the top of her class and top in the state, she demonstrated the attention to detail and patience that would serve her well in the career for the next half century. Soon thereafter she married and moved to Lansing, Michigan to start a family.
When her husband, Lawrence Edward Bailey, passed in 1968, Betty Jo and her children weathered the storm. They relied on strength, laughter and each other to endure - not for the first time, or the last. As her daughters noted in a poem about their mother's sacrifices for her children written to celebrate Nana's retirement: "She worked real hard to feed them, and provided all their needs. She raised them with love and care, with laughter as the seed."
Creativity bolstered Nana's life. A book was never far from her fingertips, and she was a dedicated - if private - poet. She traveled the country with her beloved sisters, successfully completed clown school and loved clogging with a group of friends. An avid game player, she cherished competing over a hand of cards or Rummikub. And she never lost at Chinese Checkers. Organized in her own special way, Nana left detailed instructions for what to do when she died. That included writing parts of this obituary.
Arrangements were handled by Borek Jennings Funeral Homes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Harvard Nurses' Health Study (www.nurseshealthstudy.org), of which Nana was a proud participant.
She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Patsy Harrah and Peggy Amick. They are happy to be together again.
She is survived by her daughters, Carolynn Blair and Helen Boucher, and her son, Mark Bailey. She wanted them to know she did her best and loved them dearly. They know. (Helen, she's waiting with the potato salad.) To her grandchildren and great grandchildren, she wanted them to remember how much joy they brought to her life. They will never forget. To her friends, she wanted to thank them for their constant support over the years. And to you, readers, she asked a simple favor: as you face the burdens of your life, may you never lose your sense of humor. It helped her through heartbreaks, and it will help you too. This daughter of West Virginia is headed back to the hills that raised her.
She wanted her ashes strewn from the mountaintop overlooking her home. As she wrote, "maybe they'll help some wildflowers grow."