BETTY JO HOLCOMB, 84, of Clendenin departed this life to her heavenly home on March 16, 2022.
She was born to the late Harold and Nelli Amos in Walton, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lundy Holcomb; three sisters, Sharon Singer, Maxine Rogers, and Janet Madajewski; daughter, Joyce Young; niece, Teresa Rogers; grandson, Brian Canterbury.
She attended Clendenin Nazarene Church in Clendenin, WV.
In her earlier years, she earned her LPN and worked in Ocean City, New Jersey for over ten years in the medical field. After she moved back to West Virginia she worked and managed Roger's Hardware in Pinch, WV for over twenty five years. She enjoyed working with the public and built many friendships with her customers over the years. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Jerry Walden of Elkview, Cathy Canterbury and husband Calvin of Clendenin. Also surviving are several step children and grandchildren, several great grandchild and one great great grandchild.
The Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m., Sunday March 20, 2022 at Matics Funreral Home Inc. Clendenin. A service to Honor the Life of Betty will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, West Virginia with Pastor Kenneth Looney officiating. Burial will be at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV. Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family request to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.