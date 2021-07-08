Thank you for Reading.

BETTY JO LOVELACE, 89 of Dunmore passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dunmore United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Annex Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at the church from 6 to 8 p.m.

