BETTY JO LOVELACE, 89 of Dunmore passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Dunmore United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Annex Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, July 9, 2021 at the church from 6 to 8 p.m.
