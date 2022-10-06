BETTY JO NEIL 98, of DuPont City passed away October 4, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. Prior to Hubbard Hospice House, she resided at Sweetbrier Assisted Living in Dunbar. Betty's family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers, nurses, and staff at Sweetbrier and Hubbard Hospice House for their loving care.
Betty grew up in Flatwoods, Kentucky where she graduated from Russell High School. She worked in a defense department plant during WWII, was married in 1948 moving to Belle and then Dupont City.
She was an LPN and surgical technician in the Labor and Delivery Department at CAMC Memorial Hospital. Betty was a member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, where she was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher and a faithful member of the Lydia class.
Preceding her in death were her husband, A.C. Neil, Jr.; parents, Josephine Moore Phillips and H. H. Phillips, brothers, Charles and Donald Phillips, great-grandson, Alex Holcomb, and grandson in law, David Morgan.
Surviving are her son, David A. Neil (Paulette) of DuPont City; daughter, Deborah (Neil) Denyer (Robert) of South Charleston; grandchildren, Brett Denyer, Corinne Morgan, Eli Neil, Adam Holcomb; great grandchildren, Aiden and Sonia Denyer, Conner and Adam Morgan and great great grandson, Kai Holcomb.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Judson Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the church on Friday.
The family requests that contributions in lieu of flowers be sent to Hubbard Hospice House c/o HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, West, Charleston, WV 25387.