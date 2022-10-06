Thank you for Reading.

Betty Jo Neil
SYSTEM

BETTY JO NEIL 98, of DuPont City passed away October 4, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. Prior to Hubbard Hospice House, she resided at Sweetbrier Assisted Living in Dunbar. Betty's family would like to express their appreciation to the caregivers, nurses, and staff at Sweetbrier and Hubbard Hospice House for their loving care.

Betty grew up in Flatwoods, Kentucky where she graduated from Russell High School. She worked in a defense department plant during WWII, was married in 1948 moving to Belle and then Dupont City.

Tags

Recommended for you