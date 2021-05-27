BETTY JO (PAINTER) HANNA left this earth for her heavenly home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born June 12, 1931 and was preparing for her 90th birthday celebration. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Eugene Hanna; mother, Marie Parsons Painter; father, Cloyd Painter; sister, Ruth Duncan; brother, Keith Painter; and sisters-in-law and close friends, Maxine Aldridge, and Rosa Lee Painter.
Betty graduated from Nitro High School in 1949. She lived a full, Godly life as a secretary, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and confidant to so many. She married her high school sweet heart on June 22, 1951. Together they raised 2 children; son, David Hanna (Sarah) of Lexington, Kentucky; and daughter, Becky Gatewood (Don) of Charleston.
She has been blessed with 6 grandsons, Matthew Gatewood (Jen) of Washington, D.C., Mark Gatewood (Amber) of Houston, Texas, John Michael Gatewood of Corpus Christi, Texas, Daniel Hanna of Lexington, Kentucky, Josiah Hanna (Aimee) of Edinburgh, Scotland, John David Hanna also of Lexington, Kentucky. She has 3 great-grandchildren, George and Mary Gatewood, and Harley "Dutch" Gatewood.
Betty has always been known for her green thumb and beautiful flowers, baking, cooking, canning, Bible teaching, and providing love and support to many family and friends. She has always been quick to laugh, smile and help a friend when needed.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. William Oscanyan, Dr. Laura Hummers, Dr. Molly John and Dr. Greg Rosencrance for their kindness and compassion through her many medical challenges over the years. Now she is reunited with Paul and in the hands of God, the greatest healer, to never know pain and suffering again.
Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of donations, Betty was happiest among the flowers.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.