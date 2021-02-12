BETTY JO PATTON, 83 of Bluefield, WV, formerly of Cross Lanes WV, passed away February 6, 2021 at Mercer Nursing and Rehab Center in Bluefield. She was born June 1, 1937 in Flat Top, WV to Fred W and Willa W (Moye) Maddy. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father and her only sister and brother-in-law, Willa and Leo May of Shady Spring, WV. She was a 1955 graduate of Shady Spring High School where she made all state band and choir.
In 1960 the Patton's moved to Willoughby, Ohio where they lived for 8 years before moving back to West Virginia, spending the next 48 years in Cross Lanes where they were members of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elmore Lee Jr, son Steven Mark (Yvonne) of Pipestem, WV, daughter Lee Ann of Charlotte, NC and son Don Keith of Atlanta, GA. Granddaughters Amber (Jaye) Parsley of Lima, Ohio and Janthe (Brandon) Cogar of Cowen, WV, and four great grandchildren.
Betty elected to donate her body to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, WV.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mercer Nursing and Rehab for their dedicated assistance to our mother over the last 2.5 years. Also, a special thanks to Hospice Compassus of Princeton for all their support.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.