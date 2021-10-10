Betty Jo Scarberry

BETTY JO "BJ" SCARBERRY, 61 of Kenna, passed away on October 6, 2021 after a long battle with COVID-19.
She was born July 13, 1960 to Johnnie and Dorean Anderson. She was a 1978 graduate of Ripley High School and a 2007 graduate of WVU-P where she studied business.
BJ worked for the State of WV for 30 + years , but wore many hats in her small community. She worked for the Jackson County EMS, the DHHR, WVU-P, Wal-Mart, H&R Block and was involved with the Jackson County Junior Fair for several years. Everywhere BJ went, she would run into someone she knew. She was a great friend to many and never met a stranger. Perhaps more than her community involvement, Betty Jo was known for her cooking. Her delicious food, holiday trays and the ever secret "Big R Hotdog Sauce" brought smiles to so many. It was her way of showing love to people. Her smile could light up a room and her quick humor would leave you laughing. She never hesitated to help a friend in need but would also give you some tough love if you needed it. She adored her four-legged grandchilden and was so excited to spoil her new grandson.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Dorean Anderson; brother Rondus Anderson; niece Renea Parsons; niece Tara Jo Anderson; great nephew Dominic Parsons and great niece Brayleigh Parsons.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim Scarberry; her son Ryan Scarberry (Melissa); her sister, Deloris Casto (David); brothers Rondal Anderson and Lymon Anderson (Robin) ; grandson, Jameson Scarberry as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A time of visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. A time of sharing will follow.