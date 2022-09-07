BETTY JO WINES WHEATCRAFT, 91, of Charleston, died Monday, September 5, 2022, with her family by her side. Born May 30, 1931, near Elkview, Betty lived a simple life as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking and hand quilting for her family, tending her garden, and making custom draperies. She was a devout Christian and longtime member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Lee Wines and Dollie Vorden Price Wines of Elkview; brother, Kenneth Ray Wines of Elkview; husband, Ralph Bruce Wheatcraft of Charleston; and son, Danny Michael Wheatcraft of Wilmington, Ohio. She is survived by her brother, Darrell Lee Wines of Jacksonville, Fla.; sons: Lynn Neil Wheatcraft (Mary Hollender) of Richmond, TX, Barry Dean Wheatcraft (Bev Campbell) of Charleston, and David Bruce Wheatcraft (Jenette Barnette) of Elkview; grandchildren: Cinthia Lee Wheatcraft Kayadarma (Martin Kayadarma) of Sache, TX, Neil Corbin Wheatcraft (Priya Chand) of Pittsburgh, Pa., and David Logan Wheatcraft (Kelli Snedegar) of Morgantown; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside farewell service will be held Thursday, September 8, 2022, 11 a.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens at 5233 Rocky Fork Rd. in Cross Lanes, and officiated by Pastor Lee Swor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. The gravesite is located directly in front of the Mausoleum near the driveway leading to the statue of Christ. The Wheatcraft family expresses special thanks to in-home caregivers: Joyce Nichols, Kelly Smith, Brittany Ferrell, and Elizabeth Auxier; and to the staff at Brookdale Charleston Garden and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Betty. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Betty's memory can be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd, West, Charleston, WV 25387, or via the following web link www.hospicecarewv.org/make-a-donation/.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.