Betty June Miles
BETTY JUNE MILES, 92, of Griffithsville, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter, and parents Early & Sadie Peters.

Betty attended Keith Freewill Baptist Church and Sand Fork Baptist Church. She also worked for Osborne's Store.

