BETTY JUNE MILES, 92, of Griffithsville, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carter, and parents Early & Sadie Peters.
Betty attended Keith Freewill Baptist Church and Sand Fork Baptist Church. She also worked for Osborne's Store.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Kay Spurlock and son Carter "Skip" (Libby) Miles, grandchildren, Brent Michael (Tina) Miles, Ladonna (Kevin) Bonnett, Tonya (Bob) Townley, and Karrie (Raymond) Ramos. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jaiden Page Miles, Brook (Allicia) Bonnett, Baylee, Bryanna, Brevin and Braden Bonnett, Tessa Townley, Tala Townley, Toriana Townley, Soraya and Sabrina Ramos, and great-great-grandchildren, Amelia Jean Miles, Carter and Dillion Bonnett.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Sponaugle officiating. Burial will follow at Sand Fork Cemetery. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
A very special thank you to Dignity Hospice caregivers, Amelia, Lindsay, Elizabeth, Teddy and Billie.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV