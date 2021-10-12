BETTY JUNE SHAMBLIN RICHARDSON 86 of Given, WV was born on December 26, 1934 and departed on Saturday morning October 9, 2021.
Betty grew up on Tyler Mountain in the Cross Lanes area. She was one of 11 children born to her parents William and Rebecca Shamblin.
Betty was a Christian that loved God. We, her family, have peace knowing He greeted her into His loving and peaceful arms.
Betty was a devoted and loving wife to Carl "C.I.' Richardson for 56 wonderful years.
As with most mothers the joy of their lives are their children and the generations that follow. Betty was no exception to that rule, she was a proud and devoted mother to Sarah Edgell and Michael (Ellen) Crosier.
She then went on to lovingly nurture her grandchildren Cassia "Casie" Kerns and Chad (Brooke) Ranson and so continued the love and devotion to her great grandchildren Collen (Cierra) Lewis, Hayden Scott, Chelsie, Gavin, Aiden and Declan Ranson. She carries on through her great, great grandson Liam Ranson.
Betty's other pride and joy was her siblings and childhood partners in mischief. Her three sisters, Emma Jean Dewolfe, Marzetta Evans and precious baby sister Wanda Shamblin. Her seven brothers, Billy (Jean), Arnold (Mary Lou), Ken (Sharon Lee), Bob (Carol), Dallas, Raymond (Sonnie) and Harry (Sherry) Shamblin.
Betty was welcomed home by her loving parents, brother Billy and sisters Marzetta and Wanda.
Betty was beloved by her entire family including all her nephews, nieces and many generations of her loving family.
Betty had a servants heart and throughout the years served in many ways. She was a member of The Eastern Star, avid bowler, camper and a phenomenal cook.
Services are being provided by Waybright Funeral Home in Ripley. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 14, from 11 am until noon where a service will follow. Following the service a procession will leave for Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, where a graveside service will be held. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com