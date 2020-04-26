BETTY JUNE SIZEMORE, 83, "Earned her Wings to Fly and be with her Lord" on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation Center in Glasgow.
Betty was a long-time resident of Belle and loved her community. She was a receptionist and an integral team member in the Radiology Department at Charleston Area Medical Center for over 20 years.
As a member of the Belle Church of the Nazarene, she was active in the Teen Department, served as Children's Bible Quizzing Team Director, beloved Sunday School teacher and many other areas of service. She was passionate in her service to lead Bible Studies for senior communities in the area and loved cooking and baking for her family, especially spending quality time with her grandkids. Her vibrant spirit lives on with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren (especially her "no-bake cookies recipe") and her desire to help and serve others. Christmas with her family was her favorite time of year and purple pansies were always her favorite flower because they reminded her of tiny faces. She saw "God's Will and Handywork" in every aspect of her life and devoted herself to serving Him and his people.
One of Betty's favorite scriptures, "Surely your goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6.
Preceding her in death and welcoming her into heaven were her daughter, Deborah, and her husband, Robert John Sizemore, both of Lizemore; parents, Jack and Virginia Cunningham, and brother, Donald Cunningham, all of Powellton.
She is survived and sadly missed by her children, Pamela Sue Joslin of San Antonio, Texas, Robert John Sizemore, Jr., of Belle, Danny Michael Sizemore and friend Samantha of Charleston, and Cynthia Jane and Bruce Clark of Charleston; brother, Jesse (Buddy) and Donna Cunningham of Powellton, Virginia and the late Bill Saunders of Seville, Ohio, and Mary Louise (Weesie) and Samuel Painter of Shelby, North Carolina; grandchildren, Christina Murgo of San Antonio, Texas, Danielle and Mike Belew of St. Albans, Ashley and John Pennington of Harker's Heights, Texas, James and Jessica Sizemore of Belle, Adam Marcum and friend, Megan of Charleston, Katie and Chris Garten of Glasgow, and Holly Sizemore of Looneyville; sixteen great - grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
