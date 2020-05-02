BETTY L. MOORE, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private service will be held on May 4 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Funerals for Saturday, May 2, 2020
Blake, Mary - 1 p.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.
Chapman, JoAnn - 1 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; also streaming live, see obituary.
Cloxton, James - Noon, Haven of Rest Memory Gardens; also streaming live, see obituary.
Davenport, Minnie - 11 a.m., Meadow Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Ingram Branch.
Perkins, Dana - 1 p.m., Clay Memorial Gardens, Clay.
Roberts, Shirley - 11 a.m., Whites Cemetery, Hamlin.
Thornhill, Alexis - 2 p.m., Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church, Logan.
Wehrle, Geneva - Noon, Hanna-Neeley Cemetery, Big Chimney.
Zickefoose, Linda - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.