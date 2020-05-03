BETTY L. MOORE, of Charleston, slipped peacefully away into the arms of her Lord and Savior, with her loved ones by her side, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Betty was a loving and caring person, she was everyone's go to person when they needed help with anything. She worried about everyone else's issues more than she did herself up until her last days. Betty and her loving husband of 39 years loved to travel to the Smoky Mountains every year for their anniversary and to Amish country with her daughter and sister.
She was preceded in death by her son, Junior, who she missed dearly; mother, Julia Brown; father, Basil Mitchell; brothers, Freddy, George, Buddy and Kenneth Mitchell; sisters, Bonnie Johnson, Kathleen Bailes; a host of other family members waiting on her; and her little dog, Smoky.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Eddie; their sons, Roger Moore and Ted Sigmon (Tammy); daughter, Tracy Goodwin (Rick); grandsons, Roger, Sean (Amber), Brandon Goodwin (Lucy); her two very precious great - granddaughters, Elliannah and Adelaide; sisters, Charlotte Moore (Arthur), Helen June Smith (Jerry); brother, David Anderson (Phyllis); and a host of nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.
The family wishes to thank all those who helped with her care at CAMC Memorial and CAMC Cancer Center.
A private service will be held on Monday, May 4, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Larry Wood officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.