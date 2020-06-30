Betty L. Taylor

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Betty L. Taylor
Buy Now
SYSTEM

BETTY L. TAYLOR, age 76, of Robson died June 26, 2020. She was born April 18, 1944 and was the daughter of the late James and Bertie Williams Jack. She was also preceded in death by her brother Franklin Jack and sisters Brenda Plumbly, Wanda Settle and Linda Williams. Surviving: husband Larry A. Taylor; sone George Taylor and his wife Kim of Beards Fork and grandson Willie Taylor of Beards Fork.

There will not be any visitation or service and she will be laid to at Eads Cemetery at Montgomery Heights on Wednesday.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Adkins, Laurel - 6 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

King, Patsy - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Longenecker, Marlin - Noon, Cross Lanes Bible Church.

Lovejoy, Sherry - Noon, Open Door Community Church, Powellton.

Rogers, Billie - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Rogers, Gene - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Stamper Jr., Edward - Noon, Teays Valley Church of God, Scott Depot.

Walker, Danny - 2 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Young, Kevin Stewart - 1 p.m., Beaver Freewill Baptist Church, Craigsville.