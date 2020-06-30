BETTY L. TAYLOR, age 76, of Robson died June 26, 2020. She was born April 18, 1944 and was the daughter of the late James and Bertie Williams Jack. She was also preceded in death by her brother Franklin Jack and sisters Brenda Plumbly, Wanda Settle and Linda Williams. Surviving: husband Larry A. Taylor; sone George Taylor and his wife Kim of Beards Fork and grandson Willie Taylor of Beards Fork.
There will not be any visitation or service and she will be laid to at Eads Cemetery at Montgomery Heights on Wednesday.