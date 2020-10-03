BETTY LEE COLL, 95, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, October 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Coll family.
