BETTY LEE COLL, 95, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Valley Center, South Charleston.
She was born in Sovereign, West Virginia to the late Herman R. and Elizabeth Confere Cloxton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Coll; daughter, Frances Holly; son, James Michael Coll; granddaughter, Nikki Carpenter; great granddaughter, Casey Stowe; sisters, Mary Virginia Rastle and Elizabeth Mynes.
She was a homemaker and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. Some of Betty's favorite hobbies was bowling, cooking for family and friends, she was an avid walker and a wonderful mother.
Surviving is her children, Margaret Carpenter (Rickie), Linda Coll, Joan Cullati, Mary "Tina" Anderson, Pat Coll (Linda), Stephen Coll (Claudia) and Mark Coll; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
The family has ask that you wear a mask and that social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and Mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans with Celebrant Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Braley Care Homes, The Staff at Valley Center, special angels, Ashley, Kat, Joe and Sabrina and the ladies from hospice, Carrie and Nicole.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to HospiceCare, in memory of Betty L. Coll, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Betty's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
