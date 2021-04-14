BETTY LEE (BURWELL) PATRICK, age 95, of Kanawha City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2021.
She was born in Marlinton, WV, on February 6, 1926, daughter of the late Donna Juanita Burwell and George Kenton Burwell.
She was an active member of Morris Memorial United Methodist Church and served in various capacities, most notably, she was the volunteer bookkeeper for the church preschool for approximately fifty years.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, of 66 years, Earl William Patrick. She is survived by her son Dean William Patrick, who affectionately referred to her as "The Saint".
There are no plans for a service at this time.
The family requests donations be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Friends may share condolences, on her obituary listing
