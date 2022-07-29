BETTY LEE STEWART, 91, of Nitro, peacefully passed on July 27, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House-West, Thomas Memorial. January 20, 1931,
Betty was one of nine children born to Luther Filmore Shamblin and Cloa Belle Fields Shamblin, which preceded her in death.
Betty worked in the insurance industry, prior to becoming a proud homemaker and stay-at-home mother. Betty was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Nitro where she enjoyed many friendships and participated in ministry including, The Sew Happy Quilters. She was an avid quilter herself and her skilled artistry was shown thru many beautiful creations. Betty enjoyed life filled with laughter and her unique personality provided much happiness to others.
Betty was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Howard Stewart; brothers: Fred Shamblin, Lawrence Shamblin, Joe Shamblin and John Shamblin; sisters: Georgia Hunter, Alice Carpenter and Elene Shamblin; grandson: Jeffrey Scott Hayes.
Betty is survived by sons: Jeffrey Stewart of Nitro, David and wife Sandy Stewart of Nitro; daughter: Robin and husband Jeff Hayes of Scott Depot; granddaughters: Cassie Stewart of Morgantown, Katie Stewart of Morgantown, and Jennifer (Andrew) Stephens of Hurricane; brother: Charles Shamblin of Brunswick, GA; sister In-law: Pansy Shamblin of Elkview and many nieces and nephews.
Also known as "Aunt Betty", she is survived by many friends and the staff of Celebration Villa of Teays Valley Assisted Living, where she has resided the last 3 years. A special Thank You! To all of you for providing so much love and care to our special Mom and Betty Lee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30, 2022, Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, Upper Mausoleum Chapel with Pastor Nancy White officiating.
Due to the rise of Covid Virus, and the vulnerability and safety for some family members, we request all those attending to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions honoring Betty to either Hubbard Hospice House - West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave., SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 or Celebration Villa of Teays Valley, Memo: Activity Fund, 4000 Outlook Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.