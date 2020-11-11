BETTY LEE TAYLOR, 90 years of age of Summersville passed away Sunday November 8, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Cecil E. and Dorthy Waltney Trout and was born at Parkersburg December 25, 1929.
Betty was a graduate of the Cabell County LPN Nursing program, a former secretary of the Simpson Creek Baptist Church, past state president of the American Baptist Women and founder of the Guild Girls program. She was a member of the Summersville Baptist Church, served as secretary/ treasurer for the ladies circle and was a volunteer in the BYF.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Rev. William C. Taylor and Sister Annabelle Roberts.
Surviving are her sons David Taylor, PhD (Cherie) Greenville, NC, Rev. James Taylor (Mona) Marysville, Ohio, Dr. Michael Taylor (Marianne) Summersville, Her brother Alfred Eugene "Lois" Trout Marietta, Ohio her 13 Grandchildren Jennifer Thomas (Russell), Stephanie Porter (Rob), Missy Moore (Stan,) Abby Taylor, Katie Rogers (Matt), Kent Taylor, Ryan Sotirakis, Cara Rambosek (James), Luke Sotirakis, Scott Taylor (Danielle), Stephanie Weibley (Rich), Tiffany Hastings (Steve) and Michael Taylor and 22 Great Grandchildren
Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday November 12th in the Summersville Baptist Family Life Center with Pastor Dana Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Friday in the National Cemetery at Grafton. Friends may call at the family life center from 3 p.m. until service time on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Baptist Women or the Ruth Blake Circle c/o Summersville Baptist Church, PO Box 176, Summersville WV 26651.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: watersfuneralchapel@frontier.com