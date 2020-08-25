BETTY LEE. Our mother, Betty Lee, passed through to heavens gates from complications of a stroke at Clay Health Care Center with her daughters by her side.
She was the daughter of the late Oscar Cecil Moses and Cathren Virginia Ousley Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Everette W. Lee; sisters, Erma Collison and Ines Cockran; brother, Oscar Ray Moses; 3 infant children; and great granddaughter, Kelley Ridgeway.
Betty is survived by: daughters, Kay Lee and companion (Roy) of Walton, Virginia and Jeff Bruckner of Bomont, Alice and Jerry Stricklen of Walton; sons, Everette Jr. and Nancy Lee of Lorain, Ohio and Cecil Lee of Bomont; grandchildren, Michael Ridgeway, Steve Lee, Jeremy Stricklen, Crystal Bailey, Betty Lee and Alma Lee; 10 great grandchildren; special nephew, Kenneth Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to hospice for the care given to mom the last few days. Avery special thank you to the entire staff at Clay Health Care Center for the love and care they gave to mom for the past 3 years, and the compassion to our entire family. Words alone cannot express our gratitude.
She was a member of the Queen Shoals Gospel Tabernacle. Betty was retired from Marriot in Florida. She enjoyed reading her bible and serving the Lord, singing, cooking, canning and tending to her house plants before her illness made it impossible to do these things.
The funeral will be 2 p.m., Thursday August 27, at Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin with Pastor Tom Midkiff officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Lee Family Cemetery Oak Hill Ridge Road Bomont, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.