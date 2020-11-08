BETTY McCOMB HOLLAND LEGG, 93 years young, passed away November 4, 2020 in Ocala FL. Originally from Cedar Grove WV. She was the daughter of Annie Martin and William "Buddy" McComb and preceeded in death, by her parents, her sister Elsie McComb and Rose Mary Smith, her brothers; Ernest "Red" McComb, Herbert McComb and husband Vernon Holland and Bob Legg.
She led an active life with golfing, ballroom dancing, playing backgammon bridge and loved doing her art work. Of all the travelling, living in ten states. She came back to West Virginia and received her BA Degree from West Virginia University in education at the age of 40. She showed her art at Sunrise in Charleston and painted a mural of Noah's Arc for the children's classrooms at Joy Evangelical Luthern Church in Ocala, FL. Survived by her son Ron Holland, grandchildren; Stephanie, Anna and Michael Holland, three great granddaughters all of London UK., and one brother Robert "Bob" McComb of Cedar Grove, WV., several neices and nephews. Due to Corona virus there will be no services.