BETTY LOU ADKINS TRENT, 75 of Huntington, WV, died, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:30 am at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services on Thursday at the mortuary.
