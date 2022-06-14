BETTY LOU (AMBROSE) WILLIAMS, 90 of Campbells Creek (lifelong resident of Cinco) Passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the home of her loving daughter and son-in-law; who provided in home care for her in her final few months of life.
Betty, born on July 7 of 1931, was the oldest daughter of the late Archie Ambrose (36) and Bertha (Glassburn) Ambrose (74).
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Nathan Williams; Son, Kelly Wayne Williams; sisters, Phyllis Clay (Bob Clay), Opal Phipps, Maryann Price (Ronald Price); brother-in-law, Bill Clay and granddaughter, Destiny Paige Robinson Swiger.
Betty is survived by two sisters, Ruth Clay, Jean Woods (Thomas Woods); brother-in-law, Gene Phipps; two sons, Garry Edward Williams (Bettie Williams), Steven Lee Williams ( Renita Williams); daughter; Paula Jean Robinson (Jeffrey Robinson); grandchildren, Stephanie Breanne (Pullen) Isaacs (Gilbert Isaacs), Britney Lee Sheme (Tyler Stevens), Paul Wayne Williams, Dustin Robinson, Thad Steven Williams (Ashley Williams), Edward Williams (Ciara Williams), Heather Rachelle Sheme, Kristine Lynn Williams, Dakota Robinson. Great grandchildren, Peyton Stevens, Rory Stevens, Anna Isaacs, Edward Mcginnis, Gunner McGinnis, Kenley Pullen, Kailee Robinson, Niko Wright, Nathan Williams, Maddix Dodd, Elias Swiger, Waylon Johnson, and Scarlet Shea Johnson. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews whom she loved very much!
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday June 16, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Danny Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to WV Caring Hospice, 1 Hospital Plaza, Grafton, WV 263545.