BETTY LOU BOWERS, 83, of Buffalo passed away Tuesday, February 22, 2022. She worked for several years as a cook in the Putnam County school system. Betty was a life-long member of the Cross Creek Community Church, and served as administrator of Whittigton Cemetery. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a loving daughter, caring for her parents in their later years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Born May 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Elbin C. Whittington and Ramie Mae Parsons Whittington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond Whittington, and Vernon Whittington.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Paul Bowers; son, Dale (Virginia) Craig of Abingdon, Virginia; daughter, Becky Craig (Chris) Meadows of Dandridge, Tennessee; step-son, Bill Bowers of Grimms Landing; grandchildren, Ashley (Luke) Braswell, Elizabeth (Justin) Ward, Diana Craig, Cameron Craig, Annie Mae Craig, Zach Meadows, Dane Meadows, Torie (Justin) Tillis, and Tessa Mae Meadows; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Whittington; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home Eleanor Chapel with Pastor Joe Scarberry officiating. Burial will follow in Buffalo Memorial Park, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge arrangements.