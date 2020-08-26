BETTY LOU CURRY GOINS, 87, of Oak Hill, WV died on Monday, August 24, 2020. The family will hold a private service and burial will be at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill, WV. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV
