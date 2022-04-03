BETTY LOU ELWOOD, 87, died on March 24, 2022 at Foxwood, her beloved farm in Ellison, WV, where she had lived since 1985. She was born on October 6, 1934 to Sylvia Evelyn Lawson and Albert Harney Ellison, II. Betty was raised on Ellison Ridge and graduated from Shady Spring High School.
Betty married John Kenneth "Jack" Elwood in 1962, settling in Madison, Ohio, where she established numerous successful businesses in retail and real estate. She brought a great sense of style to her retail clothing business, where she offered trends of the day in three stores. Betty also ran a small local grocery business and was loved by her customers for her friendly and easy-going manner. In addition to these business ventures, Betty owned and managed dozens of rental properties in the area.
In 1980, Betty and Jack purchased her old family farm in Ellison, WV, eventually relocating there and establishing the Foxwood Bed and Breakfast Inn. Betty grew the business over 35 years, pouring her love of home design, landscaping and gardening into the grounds, where she hosted many weddings, family reunions, and guests over the years. Her charm, wisdom and unforgettable sense of humor left a mark on all who had the pleasure to know her.
Betty was a force of nature. Though modest and humble to the core, for her, no idea was too big; no challenge was too great; no obstacle could not be overcome. She was fearless in her vision and had little doubt in her ability to accomplish her plans. She shared this outlook in the way she advised and encouraged others, especially her children, to pursue a dream or overcome difficulty. This will be her lasting legacy.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her parents, and brother, James Edward Ellison.
She is survived by: her six children, Deborah Grace Elliott-Smith (Richard) of Macon, GA, Dr. Stephen Lee DiBlasi of Charleston, WV, John Kevin Elwood of Ellison, WV, Ruth Elwood Whitner (John) of Jacksonville, FL, Laura Elwood Dinert (James) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Dr. Nancy Sue Elwood (Don Herdman) of Buffalo, WV, six grandchildren: Roy Morgan Elliott, John Elwood Dinert, Katherine Anne Elizabeth Dinert, George Crabtree Whitner II, Emma Reade Whitner, Lilly Finlayson Whitner, three great-grandchildren: Blake Morgan Elliott, Amelia Grace Elliott, and Roman James Dinert, her brother, Albert Harney "Jingo" Ellison, III of Ellison, WV, her sisters, Jeannie Hunt of Jumping Branch, WV and Donna Bertolacci of San Antonio, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the care Betty received over the years at Charleston Area Medical Center and The Cleveland Clinic.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Hospice Care Network.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, Shady Spring Chapel, 729 Flat Top Road, Shady Spring, WV