BETTY LOU (BLANKENSHIP) FRAZIER, 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away August 21, 2020. Service will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service on Tuesday. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 26, at the Riverview Memorial Gardens, Louisa, KY. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes.