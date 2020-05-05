BETTY LOU HAMMER PACE, 88, of South Charleston, passed away on May 2, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House West.
She was born in Belle, WV to the late Charles B. and Hattie Siemiaczko Hammer. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William T. Pace and brothers, Charles B. Hammer Jr, and Jack B. Hammer as well as sister-in-law, Valma Hammer.
Betty and William both loved to travel, taking many trips to Africa and Egypt going on safaris and other adventures. She loved animals, especially her cat, Ginger.
She is survived by her niece, Gina Hammer Goodman; nephew, Jack Hammer, Jr.; great nieces, Michelle Goodman Jones and Mandy Hammer; great nephew, Joshua Goodman; 5 great-great nieces and 3 great-great nephews.
A private burial will be held in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association,1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
Memories of Betty may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.