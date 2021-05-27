BETTY LOU HAYNES, 88, of Salem, VA, former longtime resident of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2021 in Salem, Virginia.
Born March 3, 1933 in Roane County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Smith and Wilma Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Clifford Haynes and son, Bernard Dale Haynes. Betty was married to her high school sweetheart and together they had four children. She was a longtime member of Tuppers Valley Church where she conducted and sang in the choir before she moved to Virginia. In her free time, she enjoyed singing and gardening.
Betty is survived by her children, Kathy Haynes Moon of Conyers, GA, Dana Lee Haynes of Salem, VA and Daniel Monroe Haynes of New Castle, VA; brother, Carl Jones of Charleston, WV; sisters, Alice Dunlap of Charleston, WV and Edna Cain of SC; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Walton, WV, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved family members.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com