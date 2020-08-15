BETTY LOU MACE, 82, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2020.
She was a loving mother and homemaker.
Betty was a lifelong resident of Avesta Drive and well respected and loved throughout the community. She was a beloved member of Lincoln Drive Community Church with Pastors Charles and Charlie "Bub" Shelton.
Mommy was a four-wheeler driving, gun toting, mountain woman who loved her children and grandchildren more than herself. Although we will be missing her here on earth; the angels in Heaven are rejoicing in her presence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Mace; parents, Cecil and Oma Williams; and siblings, Mary Reusch, Henry Williams and Raymond Williams.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Mallory (Kenny) of South Charleston, Phyllis Lanham (Steve) of Buffalo, Teresa Ervin (James) of Tornado, Debbie Withrow (Roger) of St. Albans, Bessie Hoffman (David) of Virginia and Patricia Skeens (Steve) of St. Albans; sisters, Ellen Hartwell of St. Albans and Sue Williams of St. Albans; brother, Alvin Williams of St. Albans; along with 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Charles Shelton and Pastor Charlie "Bub" Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Shultz Cemetery, South Charleston.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.