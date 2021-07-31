BETTY LOU MORRIS, 82, of Blue Creek went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 27, 2021.
Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Hester and Herbert Rown; her husband, William "Buzz" Morris, sons, Greg and Jeffrey Morris; brother, Gerald Rowh;, and sister, Sandy Arnold.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter in law, Sandra Morris, two grandsons Justin Morris and Casey (Megan) Morris. As well as her great grandchildren, Lydia, Jace, and Sydney Morris.
The family would like to sincerely thank Kanawha Hospice Care, especially Candace Hensen, Amy Greear, Alley and Mary for your wonderful care, compassion, dedication and support.
A memorial Service will begin at 7 p.m., Monday, August 2, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Doug McClung officiating. She will be interned at Melton Cemetery at a future date.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.