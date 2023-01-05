Thank you for Reading.

BETTY LOU "PREAST" ELKINS, age 79, went on to meet with Jesus on Sunday 1/1/23, at Montgomery General Hospital, after a short illness.

Betty was born 3/2/43 to her father - Elzie Preast and mother - Chessie Faye Blankenship. Her parents were lifelong residents of Fayette and Nicholas counties.

