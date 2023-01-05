BETTY LOU "PREAST" ELKINS, age 79, went on to meet with Jesus on Sunday 1/1/23, at Montgomery General Hospital, after a short illness.
Betty was born 3/2/43 to her father - Elzie Preast and mother - Chessie Faye Blankenship. Her parents were lifelong residents of Fayette and Nicholas counties.
Betty was only (7) seven years of age when her mother, Chessie passed. Elzie remarried Loretta Faye Mullins and they had (6) children.
Betty was preceded in death by 3 Brothers: Ralford, Nathan, Carroll and (4) Sisters: Delina, Dorthy, Levana and Verna.
She is survived by 4 Brothers: Stanley & Nadine of Locust, NC and Clifford, Otis, and Robert, all of Gauley Bridge, and 1 sister: Brenda & Michael Lanham of Gauley Bridge.
Betty was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Scrabble Creek with Pastor Michael Lanham. She was a faithful and very valued member of our church. She played many instruments, sang, and wrote numerous songs. She loved to sing and worship God. She was a great blessing to all who knew and heard her.
Betty worked approximately 30 years in Cleveland, Ohio. She leaves many friends in Ohio. Very special to her, to name a few are Gidget & Husband, Rev. Fauke, Janet and Charles, Rita and Neva.
Betty retired and returned to Gauley Bridge, in 2002, to enjoy the mountains, rivers, streams and family.
A very special "thank you" to our very near and dear friends at the Pennington-Smith Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge.
Service will be Saturday, 1/7/23, at the funeral home in Gauley Bridge, WV
Friends and family may call at 11 a.m.
The funeral will start at 1 p.m., with Rev. Michael Lanham officiating.
A burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV.