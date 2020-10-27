Betty Lou Smith

BETTY LOU (PARMER) SMITH, 81 of Whitesville, WV passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was born on April 21, 1939 in Lewis County, WV to the late Bill Parmer and Irene Collins Parmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Goldie West.
Betty is survived by her husband of 65 years, Ralph B. Smith, whom she married on September 4, 1955. She was the love of his life. She is also survived by her children: Ralph B. Smith, II (Trina) of Charleston, WV; Fred Smith (Paula) of Comfort, WV and Donna Banks (Andy) of Seth, WV. In addition to her children, Betty is survived by her grandchildren: Ben Smith (Jackie), Cody Smith (Chelsea), AJ Banks (Rebecca), BD Banks (Cady) and Mackenzie Smith; great grandchildren: Peyton Smith, Easton Smith and Shelby Smith.
Betty was a retired cook for Boone County Schools, working at Whitesville Junior High School. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Lightburn, WV. She served many years as a board member on Boone Raleigh Public Service Commission and was instrumental in getting the city water system installed for the Whitesville area of Boone County. Betty was so proud of her family's accomplishments. It made her day when her grandchildren came to visit her.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 2 p.m., in the Hardman Family Funeral Home Weston, WV with Rev. Ricky Peters officiating. Interment will follow in the Peterson Cemetery Weston, WV.
The visitation will be 2 hours before the service at the funeral home. The grandchildren, along with nephew, Sam West, will serve as pallbearers.
Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville is serving the family.
