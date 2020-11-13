BETTY LOU STALNAKER, 88 of Wallback WV, went home to be with Jesus on November 11, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at home when she earned her heavenly wings.
Betty was born to Hiram "Albert" and Icie Thomas on May 8, 1932 in Valley Fork, West Virginia. Betty met her husband, Vodra Andrew Stalnaker at the neighborhood grocery store. They courted for two years prior to being joined in marriage on September 17, 1951. Betty and Vodra had two sons, Vodra James Stalnaker ("Jimmy") and Robert Glen Stalnaker.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother ("mawmaw") Betty loved working in her garden, spending time with her family and friends, her many shopping trips and vacation adventures with her grandchildren and always being the "spades champion". Betty also enjoyed her career immensely, working as the Executive Director at Clay County Development Corporation for many years until she retired. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Not only did she attend White Pilgrim Methodist Church for many years, she faithfully was a role model for her children and grandchildren. Teaching them from an early age that sitting next to her in church would provide them a firm foundation and guide them through life.
"Mawmaw Betty" not only loved, but was extremely proud of her grandkids. And the feeling was reciprocated by her grandchildren. Anyone who knew her, knew her grandchildren and great grandchildren; as she loved to boast about how wonderful they were. She is survived by her son Vodra James & wife Shelly Stalnaker and son, Robert Glen Stalnaker. Grandchildren: Macon & husband Chato Woodard; Joshua James Stalnaker; Jessica & husband Brett Knuckles; Jeffrey Glen Stalnaker; and Candice Kay Stalnaker-Cook. Greatgrandchildren: Grayson William Woodard; Grant Jameson Woodard; Adelaide Marie Stalnaker; Amelia Kim Stalnaker; Max Alexander Knuckles; Maggie Jae Knuckles; and Alaric Gauge Cook.
Betty joins her loving husband, Vodra Andrew Stalnaker, parents, Albert and Icie, and her siblings: brother Eugene, brother Nobel, brother Nelson, brother Leo, brother Gary ("Brownie"), brother Garland, sister Mary, and sister Dorthy Ann in Heaven. She is survived by her sister Patsy Ross of Marshallville OH.
Mom/"Mawmaw" Betty supported her family through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She was a true angel on earth and is now going home to be our guardian angel in heaven. We love you Mom/"Mawmaw" Betty.
Psalm 91:11
"For He will give His angels charge concerning you, to guard you in all your ways." Exodus 23:20
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared." A special thank you to all the hospice nurses and staff who provided loving care to our mother/grandmother for many months. Words cannot express our gratitude. "Stalnaker Family"
Graveside service will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Wallback, WV for close family and friends.