BETTY LOU TOTTEN, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg, WV.
She was born in Elkview, WV, daughter of the late Aubrey James Totten and Goldie Harper Totten.
She was retired from Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp. as a lab technician. She was a graduate of Nitro High School. Betty was involved in many local and state activities, and was a member of the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women. She was also a member of the State Democratic Committee and the Jackson County Democratic Women's Club. She was very civic minded and an animal lover. Betty had tireless energy, she was always willing to help anybody at any time.
Betty was a member of SOARS (Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp Organization). She was a member of the Red Cross 15 Gallon Club (having donated 15 gallons of blood in her lifetime).
Surviving are her sons, Greg Songer and Scott Songer and his wife Robin; brother, John Totten; nephews, Terry Harpold and Paul Totten; brother-in-law, Mike Harpold; many cousins; and a special friend, Keith Brotherton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Harpold; niece, Beverly Harpold.
A memorial service is being planned for early spring.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.