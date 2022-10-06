Thank you for Reading.

Betty Lou Williams
SYSTEM

BETTY LOU WILLIAMS passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022 while bravely battling long illness. She was born on March 22, 1947, in Venetia, WV. Grew up on the banks of the Gauley River, From childhood to her home of 52 years in Jodie WV. Married her childhood sweetheart of 52 years, Danny Gene Williams.

Daughter of parents Cecil and Charles Humphrey. Beloved sisters and brothers, Juanita Humphrey, Janis Humphrey (Mullins) Dorothy Humphrey (Harvey) Bill Humphrey, Jerry Humphrey and Sam Humphrey.

