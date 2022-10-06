BETTY LOU WILLIAMS passed away suddenly on October 4, 2022 while bravely battling long illness. She was born on March 22, 1947, in Venetia, WV. Grew up on the banks of the Gauley River, From childhood to her home of 52 years in Jodie WV. Married her childhood sweetheart of 52 years, Danny Gene Williams.
Daughter of parents Cecil and Charles Humphrey. Beloved sisters and brothers, Juanita Humphrey, Janis Humphrey (Mullins) Dorothy Humphrey (Harvey) Bill Humphrey, Jerry Humphrey and Sam Humphrey.
She is survived by her loving sister, Margie Humphrey (Johnson); daughter, Dannette Jean Williams; son, Danny Gene Williams II; grandchildren, Haley Elizabeth Williams and Austin Stone Williams. Also like a mother to, niece, Virginia Ann Jarrett and Toni Workman
A 'wild-child' growing up in the 60's, she always said how everything changed for her when she met the love of life and best friend Danny Williams and soon after when she had her children. Her family was her sole focus, and she worried over and took care of them until the end, sometimes to the exclusion of her own needs. Betty was a free spirit, she valued her faith, loyalty, honesty, and authenticity.
Betty had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful laugh! Her wit was razor sharp. She was kind, generous and compassionate. She loved her entire family. She worried about them, rooted for them, protected them, forgave them, and always kept on loving them.
Betty will be desperately missed by all those that she's left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
On Friday October 7, at 1 p.m., a graveside service for friends and family will be held at the Rich Creek Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Betty's favorite charities, Fayette County Animal Shelter or any Animal Shelter close to you. And/or St Judds or Shriners.