BETTY LOU WILLIAMS, 90, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
Betty Lou was a 45-year resident of Nitro and was retired from the State of WV having worked in the JTPA Youth Program. She was a volunteer and a member of Mountain Stage, loved music of any nature and loved to dance, and was a member of the Nitro Moose Lodge so she could get her exercise. She attended First Presbyterian Church of Nitro.
She was preceded in death by her husband William D. Williams, parents, and her brother and sister.
She is survived by three children: Brenda Weaver (Kenneth), Kenneth Rutherford, Jr., April Barker, grandchildren: Sonja Pennington (Ray), Shannon Atkins, Bryan Rutherford, Aaron Barker (Danielle), Benjamin Barker, great grandchildren: Julia McDonough (Ryan), Lexi Pennington, Sean Atkins (Kaitlyn), Akeila, Lindsay and Brooke Atkins, Owen, Leila, Elisha, and Nora Jean Barker, great greatgrandchildren: Cordelia, Rhiannon McDonough, and Brantley Atkins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Pastor David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 28, 2022, at the funeral home. You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536