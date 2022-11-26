Thank you for Reading.

BETTY LOU WILLIAMS, 90, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Betty Lou was a 45-year resident of Nitro and was retired from the State of WV having worked in the JTPA Youth Program. She was a volunteer and a member of Mountain Stage, loved music of any nature and loved to dance, and was a member of the Nitro Moose Lodge so she could get her exercise. She attended First Presbyterian Church of Nitro.

