Betty Lou Wolfe

BETTY LOU KESSEL WOLFE November 21, 1924 - November 30, 2020 was born in Stone, Kentucky, a coal town in Pike County, the only child of Ralph Wilbur Kessel and Nina Alice See Kessel. Her mother, Alice, was a homemaker. Her father, Ralph, was an electrician and mechanic for the Fordson Coal Company, a subsidiary of Ford Motor Company. Henry Ford, owner of Ford Motor, also owned the mine in Twin Branch, West Virginia, in McDowell County. When the miners in Kentucky and West Virginia went on strike during the coal wars, Henry Ford closed the mine in Twin Branch and hired Ralph Kessel to guard the closed mine. That is when Betty and her parents moved into the "super's house" in Twin Branch, where Betty grew up.
Betty often talked about growing up in Twin Branch. She learned to drive a car when she was twelve and learned to drive a motorcycle soon after. She went to elementary school in Davy, just up the Tug Fork from Twin Branch, and high school in Welch, even farther up the "Mighty Tug." It was at Welch High School that she met Robert Lansing Wolfe (Bob).
After graduation from high school in 1942, Betty went to nursing school in Liverpool, Ohio, and Ralph and Alice moved to Kenova, West Virginia. In 1944 and '45, Betty lived in Kenova with her parents while she worked in a doctor's office in Huntington.
Bob enrolled in and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (VPI) in 1941, but left college to join the Navy and fight in World War II. Bob was a radio technician on a destroyer in the Pacific theater in 1945, when the war ended. He returned to West Virginia after the war and found Betty in Kenova. They married on July 13, 1946.
Bob reenrolled in VPI, and he and Betty lived in a little trailer near the Duck Pond on the VPI campus. Betty always said, "those were the days." Bob finished college in 1948, and he and Betty moved to Charleston where Bob worked as an engineer for West Virginia Steel, and Betty was the maker of the home. They lived on Kilby Street in the East End of Charleston while their three children, Peggy, Lance, and Martha, were young. Betty was a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader and a volunteer fund-raiser for the Charleston YMCA. She was an avid cook, gardener, seamstress, hostess, and bridge player. She learned to swim while her three children were young and became a swimming teacher at the YWCA and Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston). During three consecutive summers in the late 1960s, she worked at Girl Scout Camp Ann Bailey, where her camp name was Wheezer. She was the camp nurse, water-front director, and unit leader/counselor of the back-packing unit. She and another counselor led a group of girls on a hike of the Appalachian Trail from Mary's Rock to Swift Run Gap, about 56 miles.
Betty and Bob moved to Loudon Heights Road in 1970. Betty joined the Garden Club and she and her dear friends started a sewing group. While she continued in her avocation as star hostess, Betty became an accomplished artistic painter and created countless floor cloths and painted furniture. For her family and friends, she was a guiding light, a role model, and a leader.
Betty is loved by, is survived by, and will never be forgotten by her three children and their spouses, a sister-in-law and two nephews, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and innumerable dear friends. She died quietly in Winchester, Virginia at the home of her daughter, Martha, and in the impeccable care of Winchester Hospice. A memorial service in her honor will be planned for summer/fall of 2021. She will rest in peace.