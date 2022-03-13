Betty Lou Woods BETTY LOU WOODS, 92, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died peacefully on March 10, 2022, at home with her husband of 71 years by her side. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on December 25, 1929, grew up in Clendenin, West Virginia, where she graduated from Clendenin High School and attended Charleston Business School. Betty Lou married William "Curt" Woods on September 7, 1950 and became a homemaker and a mother of two. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church of Nitro since 1956, where she sang in the choir and was a member of many church-based committees. She was a Hospice volunteer for over 20 years, a member of Eastern Star, a volunteer at Thomas Memorial Hospital, and a PTA volunteer at West Sattes Elementary school. Betty Lou loved watching the birds in her garden, sewing and embroidery, and baking countless goodies and cookies for her loved ones and her Hospice families. She is survived by her husband, William Curtis Woods; daughter Benna Hindle (Steve); daughter Luanne Jividen (Jerry), granddaughters Amy Asbury Reis (Brian), Merideth Jividen Pasinetti (Tommy), Stephanie Hindle, and grandson Trenis Hindle (Randi); great-grandsons Thomas Davin Pasinetti and Basil Flagel; great-granddaughters Sailore McCarty and Esme Flagel. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Bonnett Rogers; father, Orville Estep; step-father, N. N. Snyder, step-siblings; Ike Snyder, Earthalee Snyder, Sammy Snyder, Ted Snyder, Jack Snyder and Buss Snyder; and great-grandson, Riley Zane Reis. The family greatly appreciates the wonderful care provided by caregivers, Brooke Perry, Jody Bibbee and Leslie Layne. Service will be held March 18, 2022, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, beginning with visitation at 11, service at noon, with a small reception at the church afterward. The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and service and that social distancing be practiced. If family and friends so desire, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Kanawha Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387. Arrangements are being handled by Cooke Funeral Home and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com