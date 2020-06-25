BETTY LOUISE HARRIS, 90, of Racine, died June 23, 2020, at home.
She was a retired beautician and was an award winning quilter. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Racine.
He was preceded in death by husband: Paul Wesley Harris; son: Richard Cox; parents: Julian Earl and Maude Miller Vickers; brothers: Theodore, Bruce, Hassel and Bassil Vickers; and sisters: Marie Reihl, Elizabeth Cox, Lucy Vickers and Janice Vickers.
Surviving are daughter: Rebecca (Gary) Callihan of Poca; son: Steven (Sherry) Cox of Comfort; daughter-in-law: Vicki Cox of Christiansburg, VA; sister-in-law: Marguerite Harris of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Chris (Sabrina) Cox, Grayson (Amanda) Cox, Amy Callihan, Myra (Bob) Lilly; great-grandchildren: Carson, Riley, Claire and Lucas.
Graveside Service and burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, with Rev. Anthony Pratt officiating. Friends may call a half hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Racine, 534 River Road, Racine, WV 25165 and condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.