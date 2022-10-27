BETTY LOUISE PERDUE gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 24, 2022.
She was born on February 17, 1936, in Cabell, West Virginia known currently as Ridgeview, WV.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
BETTY LOUISE PERDUE gained her heavenly wings on Monday, October 24, 2022.
She was born on February 17, 1936, in Cabell, West Virginia known currently as Ridgeview, WV.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Perdue and mother, Irene Perdue; brothers, Jackie "Bob" Perdue (Molly Ruth) and Andrew Robert Perdue of Stanley County NC.
Betty lived life to the fullest. She was a graduate of Sherman High School, class of 1954, she worked for the Department of Human Resources as a case manager for Boone, Kanawha and Logan counties. She also worked for Westmoreland and Cannelton Coal companies as an underground coal miner. In addition, she worked at CSX bunkhouse as a cook and worked for the Boone County Community Organization as a caregiver, but her most prized job of all was raising her three sons.
Betty helped those who were in need and gave comfort to anyone.
She is survived by her sons, Kem (Brenda) Hudson, of Winfield, WV, Henry Hudson (Mechelle Duff) of Ridgeview, WV; stepson, Dean (Lisa) Dangerfield, of Ashford, WV. Betty had two grandchildren, Brandon Mathew (Crissta) Hudson of Peytona, and Kimberly (Juan) Bermudez of Winfield, WV. She also had four great grandchildren, Lorean and Adam Deeb of Sweden and Lilly and Oliver Hudson of Peytona. Betty also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews whom she cherished dearly, as well as all of her amazing friends. Betty was a proud member of Brushton Methodist Church.
Betty's sweet and loving memory will carry in our hearts forever.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, October 28, 2022 O.A. Eastep Cemetery, Ridgeview, WV with Anthony Chambers officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Perdue family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.