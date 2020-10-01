BETTY LOUISE RANDOLPH, 91, of Charleston, passed away on September 29, 2020.
Betty grew up on Big Tyler and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1946. She was employed 29 years with Kanawha County Board of Education, where she worked as the secretary at Point Harmony Elementary School.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orion and Nellie Francisco; husband, Otis M. "Roe" Randolph; siblings, Brady, Opal, Ellen, and Dolly; grandmother, Eliza Bowen; and aunt, Lillie "Kid" Bowen.
Betty is survived by her son, Michael Randolph and his wife, Donna; brothers, Carl, Bob and Wayne Francisco; sister, Mildred "Midge" Beaver; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 2, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Chapel of Peace, Cross Lanes with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.