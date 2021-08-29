BETTY LOUISE THOMAS, 84, of Charleston, passed on to her heavenly home Wednesday, August 25, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Quinwood on August 19, 1937 to the late Frank and Mabel Neil.
Betty was raised in Nicholas County, but lived most of her life in the Kanawha Valley. She met Robert "Bob" Thomas and they were married on August 31, 1957. Betty and Bob proudly raised three sons.
She was a representative for Home Interiors for 35 plus years, a wedding planner, and in later years, she was a secretary for area churches and organizations. Betty loved to travel and achieved her dream of visiting the "Promised Land" of Jerusalem. She and Bob also traveled to many destinations across the country for his North Hampton Naval reunions.
Betty and Bob attended Gateway Christian Church in St. Albans and were members of the "Gadabouts" group. She also enjoyed her time with the ladies group, the "Sunshine Gals". They shared some wonderful times in their church home. Betty learned sign language and loved to share it with her grandchildren and her church family. She and Bob worked with the blind and deaf missions and spent their time, energy and love helping others. We are comforted to know that Betty is with Bob, many of her family members and in her heavenly home.
In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, Bob, she was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene Lucky.
Left to mourn and cherish Betty's memory is her sons, Kerry "Mitch" and Donna Thomas of North Charleston, Kraig "Marty" and Cheryl Thomas of St. Albans, and Kent "Murray" and Michelle Thomas of North Charleston; grandchildren, Lindsey and Thomas Lahmer, Ian and Ashley Thomas, Ethan Thomas, Justin Cooper, Corey and Jessica Thomas, Logan Thomas, Kyler Thomas, Talon Thomas, Alexis Thomas, Conner Thomas, and Kaiden Thomas; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Easton, Chase, Brooke, Owen, Avery, and Spencer; siblings, Bob Neil, Marian Butcher, Helen Musick, Gloria McNichol, and Jerry Neil; along with her loving nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 31, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor David Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.