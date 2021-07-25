Our beloved mother, BETTY LOUISE VanMETER (n e Mills), 90, formerly of Seth, WV and Elyria, OH, passed away July 20, 2021 in Florida surrounded by the love of her family. She had lived in WV, OH, MO, SC and FL.
She was born January 4, 1931 in Prenter, WV and was a 1948 graduate of Sherman High School in Seth, WV. Betty married Ralph J. VanMeter in 1952 and moved to Elyria in 1954. In the 1960's Betty sang in a gospel group that traveled to nearby states and sang on a weekly religious radio broadcast. A day never went by that she was not humming or singing. Her daughters never needed an alarm clock for school, as Betty would awaken them by singing. Her home was always open to welcome friends and family for a meal, cup of coffee or to play music and sing. She enjoyed hosting neighborhood garage sales, crafting, quilting, fundraising, watching wildlife, cooking and baking. Betty's family will attest that she made the best peanut butter fudge to be found. She had a love for snow and the beauty of winter. Betty will be remembered as having a quick wit, a contagious laugh and a generous heart.
Left to cherish her precious memories are daughters, Victoria (Kenneth) Carr of Seth, WV, Patricia (Peter) of Boca Raton, FL, Onemega (Edward) Elliott of Palm City, FL, Gwendolyn (George) Banjoff of Hebron, OH and Roena (John) Miller of Oberlin, OH; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Evelyn Lasko of Bellaire, OH; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by Ralph VanMeter in 1995; brothers Obrey (KIA/ WWII) and Arthur Mills; sisters Katherine Workman and Joan Krepps; and parents, Curtis and Veatrice (n e Woodrum) Mills.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2 p.m., at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. Reverend W. Kent Joy will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trustbridgefoundation.org.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria, Ohio.
