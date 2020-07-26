BETTY MAE BRIGHT, 89, of Sutton, passed away July 24, 2020. Funeral service will be Noon on Monday, July 27, at Gassaway Baptist Church. Friends and family may gather two hours prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
